18 hydrogen refuelling stations to be built in B.C., premier announces

More than a dozen hydrogen refuelling stations are expected to be built in B.C. as part of a new project aimed at reducing emissions in the transportation sector.

Premier David Eby announced the province's support of HTEC's H2 Gateway project Friday, with funding under B.C.'s low carbon fuel standard. The project will see up to 20 hydrogen refuelling stations built, with 18 in B.C. It's expected 14 of the new stations will enable as many as 300 heavy-duty vehicles to be refuelled each day.

Three electolyzers will support the stations and a new facility in North Vancouver is expected to liquefy 15 tonnes of by-product hydrogen daily.

"We know the cost of inaction on climate change is not just in the price of responding to new extreme weather events like forest fires," Eby said in a statement. "Inaction would also cost us new jobs, new investment and new opportunities in growing a cleaner economy."

Officials estimate emissions from the transportation sector could be reduced by about 133,000 tonnes each year as a result of the project.

"Producing clean fuels like hydrogen right here in B.C. to replace diesel use for transportation helps to reduce harmful pollution while creating new jobs and opportunities in the clean economy," Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Josie Osborne said in a statement.

Officials estimate the H2 Gateway project will create more than 280 full-time jobs. The entire project is expected to cost $900 million. Provincial support under the low carbon fuel standard could be up to $133 million and the Canada Infrastructure Bank has agreed to a loan of $337 million.