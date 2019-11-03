VANCOUVER – As transit workers continue their ongoing job action, more Seabus sailings are being cancelled.

The following afternoon sailings are cancelled on Sunday:

1:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay and 1:45 p.m. from Waterfront will be cancelled

3:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay and 3:45 p.m. from Waterfront will be cancelled

4:45 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay and 5:00 p.m. from Waterfront will be cancelled

The cancellations will continue into the evening, with 10 sailings affected. This means there will be sailings once every 30 minutes between 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., instead of sailings every 15 minutes.

After 9:15 p.m., regular sailings every 15 minutes will run until the final sailing.

Worker job action started on Friday, and includes workers refusing overtime and not wearing uniforms.

Unifor, the union representing 5,000 transit workers, is asking for an additional $608 million in wages, benefits and improvements to working conditions over 10 years.

With a file from The Canadian Press