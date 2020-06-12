VANCOUVER -- After nearly a week without any deaths from COVID-19 in British Columbia, health officials announced Friday that an additional person had died from the coronavirus, bringing the provincial death toll to 168.

The latest victim of the virus was a resident of the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry offered their condolences in a written statement Friday.

The health officials also announced 16 new test-positive cases of the virus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,709.

There are 187 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 12 people who are hospitalized, three of whom are in intensive care.

In their last live briefing on Thursday, Dix stressed that even though B.C. has had relatively positive results when responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic locally, the global pandemic is far from over.

"This is a record week of new cases for COVID-19 in the world, just to put in context," he said. "In other words, COVID-19 is with us and we have to continue to work together over the coming months to address it."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn and Alyse Kotyk

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.