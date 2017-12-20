

CTV Vancouver





Almost two years after one of the largest puppy mill seizures ever recorded in B.C., animal cruelty charges have been announced against three people.

Special constables from the BC SPCA seized 32 dogs and 34 puppies from a rural property in Langley back in February 2016, a case that came to be known as the "Langley 66" investigation.

According to the SPCA, the animals that were taken away were sick and neglected, with some suffering from broken limbs, missing eyes and ears, infections, malnourishment, dental disease and severe matting.

On Wednesday, the organization revealed cruelty charges have been secured against Glen Lawlor, Mario Wall Lawlor and James Phoenix, who previously went by the name James Dale Shively.

"We are very pleased with the charges and we hope this sends a message that this type of neglect and cruelty is not acceptable to British Columbians," BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said in a news release.

Each of the accused is charged with two counts: failing the duty of care owed to animals, and causing or permitting animals to be in distress.

All of the seized dogs, who included Old English sheepdogs, Bernese mountain dogs, soft-coated wheaten terriers, poodles and Portugese water dogs, were given veterinary treatment and have since been adopted out.

Moriarty urged anyone who is suspicious that a breeder might actually be running a puppy mill to come forward, noting the "Langley 66" case was ultimately cracked thanks to a tip from the public.

"A key step in shutting down puppy mills is for those who are purchasing animals to be educated and aware of the signs of unscrupulous operations," she said.

Complaints can be made through the SPCA's cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.