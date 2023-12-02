13-year-old boy and father targeted in Richmond double homicide, investigators say

Homicide investigators say the two people found dead inside a Richmond home Thursday night were father and son, and evidence gathered so far suggests they were targeted.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team did not share the names or images of the deceased in an update on the case Saturday, but said the victims were a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son.

The bodies were discovered at a residence in the 6200 block of Goldsmith Drive around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after Richmond RCMP officers received a call about a "suspicious circumstance."

IHIT took over the investigation and confirmed in their update that the victims resided in the home where they were found.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the slaying, police said.

Now, IHIT is appealing to the public for information that could help with the investigation, with a particular focus on a nearby park and sports fields.

“We are asking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area of the Rocky View Playground or the adjoining pathways between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to contact IHIT,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT, in the update.

“Also, if you were driving or parked in the area and have dash-camera footage, please contact IHIT immediately.”

Information can be shared by calling 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.