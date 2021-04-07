VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added 13 flights to its list of possible COVID-19 exposures Wednesday morning.

The most recent additions to the list either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between March 26 and April 3. Ten were domestic flights and three were international.

Details of the affected flights follow.

March 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8625 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

March 28: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 30 to 36)

March 29: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8622 from Vancouver to Winnipeg (rows 12 to 18)

March 30: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 20 to 26)

March 31: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows four to 10)

March 31: WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George (rows 12 to 18)

March 31: WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows eight to 14)

April 1: WestJet flight 4444 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows 20 to 23)

April 2: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 22 to 39)

April 2: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 27 to 30)

April 2: Japan Airlines flight 18 from Tokyo to Vancouver (rows not reported)

April 3: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 24 to 30)

April 3: Air Canada flight 554 from Vancouver to Los Angeles (rows 44 to 50)

The BCCDC recommends that anyone who was on any of the listed flights self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

International travellers are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding flights bound for Canada. They are also required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, spending the first three nights in a government-approved quarantine hotel while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

No such restrictions are placed on domestic travellers, though health officials continue to urge Canadians to avoid non-essential travel.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.