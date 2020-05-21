VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. announced 12 new cases and three more deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded over the last 24 hours.

There have now been 2,479 test-positive cases and 152 deaths from the virus in B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the updated numbers during their briefing from Victoria Thursday.

Henry announced one additional community outbreak has been detected at the Matsqui Institution, with one COVID-19 case identified at the facility.

On a positive note, Henry announced the outbreak at the United Poultry plant in Vancouver has been declared over. The facility was shut down after an outbreak was declared in April.

No new outbreaks were detected at long-term care homes, but there continue to be 14 active outbreaks in long-term care and three in acute care facilities.

There are currently 43 patients in hospital with the virus, and of those, eight are in critical care or ICU.

B.C. entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Tuesday with some businesses opening their doors again with extensive safety precautions in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"We need to be slow and thoughtful as we move through this," Henry said, adding that "kinks" would be worked out over the coming weeks as businesses gradually reopen.

"We need to continue to do all we can to protect our families and our communities across our province," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.