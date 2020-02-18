VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s 2020 budget was released Tuesday, promising new funding for post-secondary students, investments in climate action and housing supports for the province's most vulnerable residents.

New sources of revenue were also announced, including a tax on sodas and a new tax bracket targeting the province's top one per cent of earners.

For those looking for a quick snapshot of the province's budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, here are some of the highlights.

1. The province projects a surplus of $203 million for the 2019-21 fiscal year.

2. Around 10,400 new licensed childcare spaces have been created over the past two years and 28,000 kids received care that cost less than $10 per day.

3. The new B.C. Child Opportunity Benefit will be implemented this year. Families with children under 18 will get $1,600 per year; those with two kids will get $2,600; and those with three will get $3,400.

4. A new grant for students was announced, the B.C. Access Grant, for low and middle income post-secondary students, up to $4,000.

5. There's no mention in the budget of the $400 renters' rebate promised three years ago, but 500 new shelter spaces will be created and investments are being made in modular housing.

6. ICBC lost an estimated $91 million, which is less than years past but the Crown Corporation is still not in the black.

7. An additional $65 million in funding is being allotted to help B.C. prepare for, respond to and recover from wildfires, floods and other climate-related emergencies.

8. Provincial sales tax is being added to sweetened, carbonated drinks, a charge that will also apply to vending machines and soda fountains.

9. There is a new tax bracket for the top one per cent of earners, those who make over $220,000 a year.

10. A tax of 29.5 cents on new "heated tobacco products" that are not commonly yet used will take effect in April. Though the government said the devices "produce a vapour for inhalation," they are apparently different from the vapourizers currently widely available in B.C.

11. An additional $20 million is being added to the province's program to help residents purchase zero-emission vehicles, as well as $5 million in incentives to build home and workplace charging stations.

12. This year's budget has set aside $11 million to pay for an inquiry into money laundering in the province.