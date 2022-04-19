B.C. is introducing several supports to make it easier for internationally educated nurses to practise in the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the changes in a news conference Tuesday. Officials called the updates "significant" with the expectation they'll become even more crucial in the years ahead as demand is outpacing supply in the province.

"It's fair to say that for internationally educated nurses it is a challenging road when you come to Canada to work or you seek work," Dix said. "The process for internationally educated nurses is complex, it's costly and it's lengthy. And that, in a time when we need nurses … is no longer acceptable."

In fact, officials said it can take years for some fully trained, international nurses to be able to work in B.C. and cost them thousands of dollars to register locally.

"Their value has been demonstrated and supported again and again and again. We're so proud of the work they've done," Dix said. "You know and I know that we need more nurses now, we need more nurses in five years, we need more nurses in 10 years."

The changes announced Tuesday include $12.2 million in funding for streamlined regulatory assessments, bursaries and enhanced recruitment supports.

It's expected $9 million in bursaries will support 1,500 internationally educated nurses. An individual nurse supported through the funding could receive a minimum of $1,500 and up to $16,000.

The supports come more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and months after health-care workers called on the province to do more to ensure international nurses can join the workforce.

Earlier this year, Emma Beaumont, a nurse trained in the United States, told CTV News Vancouver she had to wait months to be able to work in the province. Under B.C.'s current system, the process to register and be licensed in B.C. can take 18 months to two years, officials said Tuesday.

"You're forced to just sit by and kind of watch everything implode, knowing you could do something but your hands are tied," Beaumont told CTV News in January.

"It's disheartening to have to sit on the sidelines knowing you could make a difference. Albeit a small one. But you could make a difference in this health-care crisis we are experiencing."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan