Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.

BC Emergency Services, in an email, said six ambulances, a supervisor, and a link and referral unit were dispatched to the scene on Canada Way near 16th avenue at 7:55 a.m.

"Paramedics cared for and transported 11 patients to hospital in stable condition," the statement from BCEHS says.

Burnaby RCMP say more details will be released soon, however, Mounties say no one seems to have been seriously injured on the bus or in the home.

Canada Way has been closed between 17th Avenue and Graham Avenue.