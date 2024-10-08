11 people left homeless after fire tears through East Vancouver homes
Multiple families have lost their homes after a fire tore through three properties in an East Vancouver neighbourhood Monday night.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to the 1000 block of East Pender Street around 7:50 p.m., and that 55 firefighters were needed to put out the blaze and keep it from spreading any further.
"We were already encountering very heavy flames, very heavy smoke, rapid fire progression that already occurred throughout the structures, so it really about limiting what was already damaged,” said Capt. Matthew Trudeau.
Naomi Stinton, her husband and two young children are among those who have been displaced.
Stinton said they had just finished eating dinner when she heard what she thought were fireworks coming from the back part of their home – but when she headed back there to take a look, she quickly discovered that wasn’t the case.
“The roof of the deck was on fire,” she told CTV News.
"It was so fast – it was less than 10 minutes from just the deck being on fire to our house ablaze.”
The four of them were able to make it out safely. All of their belongings, however, were destroyed.
“My husband didn’t even have a shirt, no shoes. I had no shoes, I was wearing my son’s crocks. My son was barefoot, my daughter was barefoot – and that’s all we have, that’s it.”
VFRS said two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no major injuries.
What exactly caused the fire remains unknown.
“We’re still working with investigators to determine cause and origin for this fire right now, that’s what were really trying to focus on,” said Trudeau.
A gas line was also damaged during the fire, and several houses in the area remained without gas as of Tuesday afternoon.
Stinton said she isn’t sure where her family will stay for the time being, and that they did not have tenants insurance.
“Probably like a lot of tenants in Vancouver, it’s something we couldn’t afford. Every month we’re in the red,” she said.
An online fundraiser, titled “Family lost their house in fire” and organized by Cynthia Farrell, has been created to help the family get back on their feet.
VFRS is encouraging everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms, but said it’s not yet known if that was a factor in this incident.
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
'This is just horrific': Meteorologist becomes emotional while providing Hurricane Milton update
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
Hertz tells B.C. tribunal online reservations do not 'guarantee' an available car
A man who showed up at a rental car company only to be told his online reservation would not be honoured is entitled to compensation, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
