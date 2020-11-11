VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The BCCDC added two flights to the list on Tuesday and nine more on Wednesday.

The latest additions took off as recently as Nov. 5 and as long ago as Oct. 22. Details of the affected flights follow.

Oct. 22: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 22 to 27)

Oct. 29: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8084 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows one to five)

Oct. 30: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

Oct. 30: Air Canada flight 25 from Vancouver to Incheon (rows 50 to 55)

Oct. 30: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 43 to 49)

Nov. 2: Flair flight 8187 from Prince George to Edmonton (rows 26 to 32)

Nov. 2: Flair flight 8157 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 29 to 32)

Nov. 3: Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows one to seven)

Nov. 3: WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 25 to 29)

Nov. 4: United Airlines flight 1641 from Denver to Vancouver (rows 22 to 27)

Nov. 5: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows four to 10)

Anyone who was a passenger on any of the listed flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers seated in the specified rows are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the disease because of their proximity to a known case.

Everyone who arrives in B.C. on an international flight is required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.