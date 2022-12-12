$100K reward offered for tips leading to charges in Coastal Gaslink worksite attacks in B.C.

A group representing British Columbia’s construction industry has partnered with Crime Stoppers to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to criminal charges in connection with attacks and vandalism at a Northern B.C. worksite.

Witnesses say approximately 20 people dressed in camouflage with their faces covered attacked employees and did $20 million worth of damage to equipment at the Coastal GasLink site near Houston in February.

The reward was announced at a news conference Monday, about 10 moths after the alleged attacks.

While there were multiple witnesses – several of whom recorded video of the attacks as they hid in their vehicles – so far no one has been charged.

Chris Gardner with the Independent Contractors and Business Association says the attacks were traumatizing for Coastal Gaslink employees.

“These acts of violence were planned, coordinated, premeditated and carried out with precision. People were threatened, lives were at risk," he said. "That’s why we are hoping that this $100,000 reward will prompt people to come forward with information that will allow the RCMP to make arrests, lay charges and bring accountability and justice.”

RCMP Supt. Jim Elliott says investigators are confident the culprits can be found.

“I do believe there are people out there who know something, and I do hope this reward will entice those people to come forward so we can fill in those missing pieces of the investigation,” he said.

Criminologist Rob Gordon suspects the attacks were carried out by experienced eco-terrorists, but believes they likely had local help, and the substantial reward will be an incentive for people to come forward with information.

“I think, in this case, you probably have a large group of people who know what happened who will be tempted to contact Crime Stoppers, which is a highly legitimate organization and if they say they’re assuring people of anonymity, then they will,” said Gordon.

Anyone with information about the attacks can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at solvecrime.ca