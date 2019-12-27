VANCOUVER -- A 10-year-old West Vancouver girl died on a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport heading to Seattle Thursday following a medical emergency, officials say.

According to reports from CNN, the Delta Airlines flight was already on its way to Seattle but had to return to LAX because of a medical issue on board.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics responded to a call for "medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life," shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 26.

"Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help," the statement says. The statement also indicated that she suffered from cardiac arrest, but added that the coroner would be determining the cause of her death.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified the girl as 10-year-old Janice Xu of West Vancouver.