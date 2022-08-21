10 injured, 2 reportedly killed after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding

Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services, which said it dispatched 11 ground ambulances and one air ambulance to the scene on Keith Road.

Of the 10 patients transported to hospital, two were in critical condition, three were in serious condition and five were in stable condition, EHS said.

The vehicle was reportedly pulling out of a driveway when it accelerated into a crowd of people.

The 400 block of Keith Road was closed as police investigated. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the West Vancouver Police Department for more information on the incident. This story will be updated when a response is received.