VANCOUVER -- Neighbours say a home on 148 Street in Surrey is behind police tape for a second time in less than three weeks, but police say there is no indication of a connection between the two shootings at the residence.

Surrey RCMP told CTV News the latest incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the home near the intersection of 148 Street and Fraser Highway.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound on his lower leg, according to police.

Officers said the victim isn’t exactly being forthcoming with information. They said they are working from a general suspect description, but no one is in custody at this point and police won’t be releasing the description to the public at this time.

“It’s not the first time that I’ve seen the police here,” said neighbour Victor Bender.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 12, police were called to the same home for reports of a shooting. They found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries inside and soon arrested two suspects who had fled in a vehicle.

The victim and suspects in that incident were "well-known" to police, who said they believed that incident was targeted.

Mounties said in a news release Sunday afternoon that the latest shooting was also targeted.

But that’s little comfort for Mujib Rahman, who has a 12-year-old son and lives near by.

“I’m afraid,” he told CTV News Vancouver. “You have things going on in and around here.”

Neighbourhood resident Mehnaz Shawon agreed, adding: “It doesn’t feel safe to me."

Neither of the two shootings is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, police said.

Police said they're not sure if anyone lives at the home. The investigation into the latest incident there is still ongoing, police said, adding that they don't believe there is an ongoing public safety risk.