VANCOUVER -- Two people are in custody and a man is in hospital after a shooting inside a Surrey home Thursday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Const. Sarbjit Sangha told CTV News in an email that the incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of 148 Street and 91A Avenue.

Officers converged on the area and encountered the suspect vehicle, the driver of which rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to a news release.

Police said they were able to stop the suspect vehicle and arrest both of the people inside. They also seized a firearm during the arrests.

The victim of the shooting was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

While the incident appears to be targeted, police said they're still working to determine a possible motive for the shooting. The victim and the suspect are both known to police, but they're not known to have ties to the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict, Sangha said.

“The quick arrest in this case was thanks, in part, to the assistance from the community in calling 911 and providing police with essential information,” said Sangha in the release.

“If you were in the area or have video footage please reach out to the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit.”

The investigation is ongoing, and officers remained at the scene Thursday evening to gather evidence.