1 person killed in single-vehicle collision on Delta highway

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Delta early Friday morning.

According to the Delta Police Department, the fatal crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the 72nd Avenue off-ramp from Hwy 91 southbound.

"Officers located a single vehicle that appears to have struck a concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to leave the elevated roadway, and come to rest in the forested area adjacent to the ramp," Insp. James Sandberg said in a news release, adding that the lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Police said collision reconstruction investigators remained on the scene as of Friday afternoon.

Southbound Hwy 91 exit and entrance ramps were initially closed as crews investigated, however, the Hwy 91 exit ramp to access 72nd Avenue eastbound has since reopened.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with dash cam video of the area at the time of the crash to contact them at 604-946-4411 and quote file number 2023-5021.