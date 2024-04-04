1 person injured after another shooting in downtown Vancouver

Police responded to another shooting in Vancouver's downtown core on Wednesday night, with the latest incident leaving one person wounded.

Authorities said they received reports of shots fired near Homer and West Pender streets around 7:50 p.m., and that officers arrived on scene to find a victim suffering serious injuries.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department warned drivers that investigators would be in the area for "several hours," and that there could be traffic disruptions.

"The victim was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment," the department said. "No arrests have been made."

The incident took place days after another shooting that shocked bystanders near the busy intersection of Robson and Richards streets.

Video obtained by CTV News captured two gunmen opening fire on a black vehicle at close range around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, while the sun was out and there were many people passing through the area.

No humans were harmed, but police said two dogs that were inside the vehicle were injured.

There also appeared to be a bullet hole in the window of a nearby Tim Hortons restaurant.

"It’s a miracle that nobody was killed," Sgt. Steve Addison told reporters Sunday. "We had people running for cover, we had people literally running for their lives."

Authorities previously said the intended target of that shooting is involved in gang activity, and that they were bracing for a potential "retaliatory incident" in the near future, following the pattern of similar shootings in the Lower Mainland.

Addison told CTV News investigators "don't have enough information yet" to determine if Wednesday's incident was targeted, or potentially connected to the shooting over the weekend.