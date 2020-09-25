VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are investigating an afternoon stabbing in Yaletown, and believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Police were called to the area near Coopers Park at Nelson Street and Expo Boulevard on Thursday afternoon after receiving 911 calls about a man with a knife. Vancouver police say the suspect had stabbed a man, threatened bystanders and tried to stab a passing vehicle.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot, and the 46-year-old Vancouver man was arrested on the seawall.

"We feel additional people have been confronted by the same man but have not made a report to police," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement Friday. "We would like to hear from them."

The 28-year-old victim is a resident of the area. Police say he made his own way to hospital and is recovering from his injuries. Police say they believe this was a random attack.

Any witnesses or victims are asked to contact police. Police are also looking for dash cam video taken near Marinaside Crescent and Pacific Boulevard between 11 a.m. and noon on Thursday.