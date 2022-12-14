1 man arrested, 1 still at large in connection to B.C. drug trafficking investigation

One of seven men charged in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation has been arrested, and now B.C.`s anti-gang police unit is searching for his brother.

Roman Tassone was taken into custody Tuesday at the Vancouver International Airport upon his return to Canada from Europe, according to a statement by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

It`s been one week since an arrest warrant was issued for the 28-year-old, as well as his 34-year-old brother Lukas Tassone, both of whom are Vancouver residents.

On Dec. 6, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved 25 criminal charges against the siblings and five other B.C. men in connection to an investigation by CFSEU-BC.

"The investigation has resulted in the seizure of firearms, various illegal drugs, and 25 criminal charges against individuals, including a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club’s Haney Chapter,`` the release reads.

B.C.`s anti-gang police unit is asking anyone with information on the location of Lukas Tassone to contact local authorities or Crime Stoppers. The other six men facing criminal charges have been released from custody and are awaiting the court process.