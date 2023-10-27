1 hospitalized after Tesla with 'N' decal crashes into Richmond restaurant
One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a Tesla crashed into the front of a Richmond, B.C., restaurant Friday.
Images posted on social media show the vehicle – which has an "N" decal on the back – sitting inside the Chungchun Rice Hot Dog location at No. 3 Road and Westminster Highway.
Emergency responders said they were called to the Korean chain restaurant shortly before 11 a.m., and that paramedics transported one critically injured patient from the scene.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
Crews closed the eastbound lanes of No. 3 and Westminster for hours as Richmond RCMP investigated the collision, but authorities said the road was fully reopened by around 4 p.m.
