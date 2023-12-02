VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 hospitalized after Langley collision involving train

    Images from the scene show heavy damage to the blue truck's front end. (CTV) Images from the scene show heavy damage to the blue truck's front end. (CTV)

    An overnight collision between a train and a truck in Langley sent one person to hospital Saturday morning, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

    BCEHS said it received a call just before 3:15 a.m. reporting that a train and a water truck had collided at the intersection of Glover Road and 216th Street.

    One ambulance was dispatched and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition, BCEHS said.

    Images from the scene show heavy damage to the blue truck's front end. The CN locomotive can be seen farther down the tracks. The train did not appear to have any significant damage.

    CTV News has reached out to Langley RCMP and CN Rail for more information. This story will be updated if responses are received.

    This is not the first collision between a train and a vehicle at the intersection. In 2015, an ambulance carrying an elderly patient got stuck on the tracks and was hit by a train.

    Two people – the patient and a paramedic – were airlifted to hospital after that incident. The patient succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.  

