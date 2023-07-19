1 dead after crash that closed Hastings Street in Burnaby

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Burnaby, B.C., that left one person dead and halted traffic on Hastings Street Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the two-vehicle collision happened at Hastings and Willingdon Avenue shortly before 5 a.m., but few other details have been confirmed.

Burnaby RCMP issued a brief statement that did not include any details on the deceased, the vehicles involved in the crash, or the potential cause, but said more information would be provided later in the day.

The collision forced crews to shut down a stretch of Hastings Street during the morning rush hour, and Cpl Laura Hirst told CTV News there was no estimate as to when the busy route would reopen.

