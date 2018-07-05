

One person has died and three were transported to hospital following a small plane crash on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast Thursday afternoon.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee 140 crashed in a heavily wooded at about 3 p.m., Assistant Fire Chief Dwight Davison told CTV News.

The site of the crash is about 1.5 kilometres from the northwest of the Sechelt-Gibsons Airport. Officials said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff, coming to a stop partly in the trees and partly on the ground.

"Three of the occupants were able to self-extricate and have since been transported to Sechelt hospital," Davison said. He did not know the extent of their injuries, but Emergency Health Services said they are in stable condition.

The fourth person died at the scene. Their identity has not been released as next of kin have yet to be notified.

A resident of the area told CTV News the crash site is slightly west of the airport runways, in the Chapman Creek Gully.

While the scene itself was not visible from the air, crews could be seen from CTV's Chopper 9 carrying stretchers into a wooded area nearby.

In a message posted on Twitter, the Sunshine Coast RCMP confirmed a small plane had crashed, and said search and rescue crews, paramedics, firefighters and Mounties were all at the scene. Two air ambulances were brought to the area in case of serious injury.

A representative of the Transportation Safety Board will be brought in to investigate as well.

The airport and surrounding airspace has been closed as crews respond to the crash. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

