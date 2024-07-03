1 dead, 2 injured after helicopter crash near B.C.-Alberta border

VANCOUVER
    One person was killed and two others were injured in a helicopter crash near the B.C.-Alberta border on Tuesday evening, according to the RCMP.

    Authorities said the privately owned helicopter crashed around 7 p.m. south of Invermere, near Brewer Creek, in B.C.'s Columbia Valley region.

    "Search and Rescue crews were deployed to the area and located the helicopter," Cpl. James Grandy of the B.C. RCMP said in a news release. "Sadly, the pilot ... was deceased."

    The pilot's name has not been released, but authorities said he was a ranch owner.

    The surviving passengers were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the RCMP.

    Grandy said the crash is being investigated by both the B.C. Coroners Service and the federal Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the Columbia Valley RCMP.

