1 arrested after assault in South Vancouver, police say

Vancouver police say they have arrested a man after an assault in South Vancouver Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at a home on East 41st Avenue between Inverness and Sherbrooke streets, where police tape could be seen surrounding a home throughout the day Saturday.

Images from the scene show what appeared to be a large blood stain on the sidewalk outside the home.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said Saturday that three people had been taken to hospital around 6:45 a.m.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email Sunday morning that two people were in hospital with serious injuries.

The assault occurred inside the home, Visintin said, adding that police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

The investigation restricted traffic on East 41st Avenue for several hours on Saturday.

Four ambulances were dispatched to the incident, according to BCEHS.