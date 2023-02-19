1 arrested, 1 in hospital after Downtown Eastside shooting

A shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon has sent one person to hospital, according to authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department, in a tweet, said the shooting happened at East Hastings and Columbia streets and that one person has been arrested.

No other details have been provided but people are being asked to avoid the area due to an "increased police presence."

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 2:30 p.m. and transported one patient in serious condition.

