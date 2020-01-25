VANCOUVER -- A 1.9 magnitude earthquake was lightly felt in the Fraser Valley, Earthquakes Canada is reporting.

The quake hit at 9:22 a.m. Saturday around 15 kilometres north-east of Chilliwack, and 40 kilometres north-east of Abbotsford. Earthquakes Canada says the quake originated at a depth of three kilometres.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Earthquakes Canada. In a Twitter post, seismologist Alison Bird explained that "soft ground generally amplifies seismic waves."

Small earthquake felt along Fraser Valley (soft ground generally amplifies seismic waves): https://t.co/dC3x0W6siY — Alison Bird (@alisonlbird) January 25, 2020

The earthquake follows several other earthquakes detected around the B.C. coast recently, although this one was much lower magnitude.

On Friday, Jan. 24, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was second one with a magnitude higher than 4.0 recorded in B.C. in 2020. On Jan. 8, a quake of magnitude 4.8 was recorded off the Vancouver Island coast, but was not felt by anyone, according to Earthquakes Canada.

A sequence of eight earthquakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.6 to 6.2, were recorded in an area of the Pacific Ocean roughly 100 kilometres west of Vancouver Island between Dec. 23 and Dec. 25. None of those quakes were felt, either.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday.