A 34-year-old man is dead after being crushed by an excavator at a construction site in West Vancouver.

The worker was thrown from the machine after it tipped over while he was working on a steep slope, according to police.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of first responders.

Worksafe BC, the BC Coroners Service and West Vancouver Police are now all investigating the fatal accident, which happened on Chippendale Road Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, and victim services are helping friends and co-workers of the victim.