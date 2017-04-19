

CTV Vancouver





Police searched Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood after a woman was seen waving what appeared to be a gun at passing cars Wednesday afternoon.

The suspicious incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Oak Street and Devonshire Crescent.

Several officers were dispatched to the area, but were unable to locate the woman.

Police said schools and hospitals in the area were alerted as a precaution, but authorities did not order any of them to go on lockdown.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 911.