The victims of a drive-by shooting in Surrey are two men in their 20s who are associated with drug trade, RCMP say.

The men, aged 23 and 24, arrived at Surrey Memorial Hospital on their own on Sunday, suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were injured when shots rang out in a residential neighbourhood in the area of 86th Avenue and Prestige Place shortly after 3 p.m.

Surrey RCMP have not publicly identified the victims, but said that they are known to police. The 24-year-old is from Vancouver, and the 23-year-old is from Surrey, RCMP said. Both either are or were associated with the drug trade, officers said.

The men have been speaking with police, but no suspects have been identified.

Investigators believe the incident, which saw shots fired between a truck and a sedan, was targeted. A burned F-150 – believed to be the truck involved – was located in Cloverdale about half an hour after the shooting.

The incident left some residents of the quiet neighbourhood feeling shaken. One homeowner told CTV News the next day that she heard the gunshots and screeching tires, then later discovered a bullet in her living room.

"We were like, 'What's this mess on the floor? What's going on now?' And we looked over and that's when we realized, hey, a bullet came through the house," Nicki Christian recalled.

It's a room where she spends a lot of time with her grandkids, she said, but she'd been in the backyard with her partner at the time and neither was injured in the incident. Another bullet hit the side of her house.

Other neighbours who heard the shooting said it sounded like fireworks going off.

"One after the other. It wasn't like a 'boom, boom, boom, boom.' It was continuous," Samantha Wise said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim