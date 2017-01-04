Hundreds of Vancouverites lined up at fire halls Wednesday hoping for free salt promised by the city, but many left empty handed after a run on the precious commodity.

"This is crazy," Peter Wong, who was standing in line, told CTV News. "This could be the salt riot of 2017. I hope not."

The city announced Tuesday that Vancouverites could visit 10 area fire halls to pick up two bucket-loads each of salt, provided they bring their own shovel and bucket. People picking up salt were asked to make a donation to a charity in the area in exchange.

The offer was supposed to start 9 a.m. Wednesday, but some halls had already run out before the promotion began, in part because of people who showed up overnight and helped themselves.

In some cases the salt was gone Tuesday evening, minutes after the first loads were delivered in piles outside the fire halls.

"I think we anticipated that the demand would be high, but maybe not quite this high," Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Captain Jonathan Gormick told CTV Morning Live from Hall 14 on 2804 Venables Street.

"I’m surprised that there were enough eager people to come and get salt in the middle of the night that the entire complement at least from the fire hall behind us has been taken."

Staff at fire Hall 12 at 2460 Balaclava Street had to physically bar someone from backing up their pickup truck and filling up garbage cans full of salt in the back of the cab.

"Which is kind of against the spirit of what we thought was going to happen," Gormick said, adding that it was hoped people would only take enough to salt their driveway and sidewalk.

"Garbage cans in the back of a pickup is certainly more than that."

Gormick expected that fire halls that had already run out would be restocked by 9 a.m., but most deliveries didn't happen until much later.

That caused lineups hundreds of people long at some halls, and traffic jams on nearby streets.

When the actual salt arrived, it didn't last long.

With a smaller-than-expected delivery at one hall, a firefighter was overheard saying: "This is unbelievable."

Moments after the salt ran out, a lineup of 100 or more people formed yet again.

Here we go again. Another long line for free salt growing - only moments after hundreds left empty-handed. pic.twitter.com/og3qY0IjI6 — St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) January 4, 2017

The City of Vancouver dropped off an additional 20 tonnes of de-icing salt and sand to all 10 fire halls in the afternoon, but asked people to limit themselves to one bucket – and then only one small bucket – because demand is so high.

Gormick said fire hall staff would keep an eye on supply and reorder as necessary.

The subject of salt – or the lack of salt – caused the hashtag #saltcrisis to trend on Twitter briefly Wednesday afternoon.

The deep freeze gripping Metro Vancouver has turned slushy side roads into veritable skating rinks, with icy sidewalks and roadways making travel difficult in the region.

The city has diverted more than 300 staff working on other projects to help deal with the wintry conditions and weather-related complications.

Engineering manager Jerry Dobrovolny said there is no concern about a salt shortage in the city, and another shipment was expected in the next day or two.

Crews have already used about 7,000 tonnes of salt this winter – about seven times the amount normally used for an entire typical season.

Fire halls that will be giving out salt are located at:

2801 Quebec St.

1475 W. 10th Ave.

1090 Haro St.

2460 Balaclava St.

4013 Prince Albert St.

2804 Venables St.

3003 E. 22nd Ave.

7070 Knight St.

4396 W. 12th Ave.

1005 W. 59th Ave.

