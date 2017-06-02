The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has two new patients this week: the first seal pups brought in this season.

A male seal, nicknamed Princeton after the B.C. town in the Similkameen region, was found on his own in Glendale Cove. After being seen by himself for several days, the 7.3-kilogram pup was approached, and rescuers found that he was underweight and dehydrated, and still had remnants of his umbilical cord attached.

Princeton was transported to Campbell River on a float plane, then brought to Vancouver on a Pacific Coastal Airlines flight.

Another young pup, a female named Georgina for the town in Ontario, was seen dodging boats near the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club in Point Grey. Staff at the club were concerned for her safety and reported her presence to the rescue centre.

Georgina weighed only 6.1 kilograms when she was admitted, and also had remnants of her umbilical cord. Both pups were covered in the soft fur of a preemie, the aquarium said.

They are now receiving formula five times a day, and being closely monitored by vets at the rescue centre.

Their rescue served as an opportunity for the centre's manager, Lindsaye Akhurst, to remind the public that it's the start of "pupping season" in B.C. While these pups needed rescuing, not all that appear alone are in need of human interference.

"At this time of year, you’ll sometimes see newborn pups left to rest while their mothers forage for food," Akhurst said in a statement.

"The mother will usually come back. We ask those who find a seal pup not to touch it and to keep their pets away. Call us, and we’ll assess the animal."