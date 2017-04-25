Travis Green to be named Canucks' new head coach: reports
Portland Winterhawks coach Travis Green gestures during play against the Halifax Mooseheads during the third period of Memorial Cup action in Saskatoon, Sask., on Sunday, May 26, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 1:54PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 3:14PM PDT
VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks are expected to name Travis Green their new head coach Wednesday.
The Canucks say they will introduce their new coach at an afternoon press conference.
Several media reports say Green will replace the fired Willie Desjardins.
Green has spent the past four seasons as the head coach of Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, N.Y., leading the club to the 2015 Calder Cup final.
Prior to that, he coached the Portland Winterhawks to a 2012-13 Western Hockey League title and an appearance in the 2013 Memorial Cup final.
Desjardins was fired after a season that saw the Canucks finish second-last in the NHL.
Wikipedia steals thunder? Vancouver Canucks to announce new coach tomorrow, but Travis Green already listed as Canucks Head Coach online. pic.twitter.com/93k4jYG3QS— St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) April 25, 2017
VAN close to finalizing contract with Travis Green to be new head coach. Assuming no last-minute hiccups, announcement in next day or two.— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 25, 2017