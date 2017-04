The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks are expected to name Travis Green their new head coach Wednesday.

The Canucks say they will introduce their new coach at an afternoon press conference.

Several media reports say Green will replace the fired Willie Desjardins.

Green has spent the past four seasons as the head coach of Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, N.Y., leading the club to the 2015 Calder Cup final.

Prior to that, he coached the Portland Winterhawks to a 2012-13 Western Hockey League title and an appearance in the 2013 Memorial Cup final.

Desjardins was fired after a season that saw the Canucks finish second-last in the NHL.

