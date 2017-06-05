Commuters will soon have to budget a bit more for travel with fares of all types set to increase on Canada Day.

The increase, which was approved at the end of March at a TransLink Board of Directors meeting, was announced in November as part of a massive plan for transit improvements across Metro Vancouver. The increase is the first in four years.

As of next month, DayPass fares will increase by $0.25.

General monthly passes will increase by $2, while concession monthly passes will increase by $1.

Single-use fares concession fares -- for seniors, children and youth up to 18 and eligible HandyCard holders travelling on weekdays after 6:30 p.m., on weekends and on holidays -- will increase by $0.05. Adult and HandyDART single-use fares will increase by $0.10.

The increased fare revenue will cover some of the costs of Phase One of local mayors' 10-year plan for regional transit improvements. The plan includes a 10 per cent increase in bus service, 15 per cent increase in HandyDART service and 20 per cent increase in rail service. TransLink will also add a new SeaBus to its fleet.

Phase One also includes pre-construction and consultations on the Broadway subway and Surrey light rail projects, new funding for major roads and expansion and improvement of the area's cycling and walking networks.