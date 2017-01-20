

The family of a 16-month-old child who died in East Vancouver this week has confirmed the toddler was involved in a tragic accident at daycare.

Friends and relatives have also put together an online fundraiser that identifies the victim as "Baby Mac," describing him as a joyful tot whose short life was surrounded by love.

"Mac was incredibly empathetic for a boy who wasn't even two years old yet. If you stubbed your toe or bumped your head he would want to make sure you were okay," it reads.

“We all miss him so much. Mac was like a brilliant star that appeared in our lives for only a short time, but will forever change us all.”

The father works entirely on commission, according to the fundraiser, and apart from paying for funeral arrangements the donations are intended to help ease the financial burden on the devastated parents.

By Friday, nearly $50,000 had already been collected.

Mac died Wednesday at a home near Kitchener Street and Commercial Drive. On Thursday, a family member told CTV News the toddler was killed in an unfortunate accident while in daycare.

Though he said the larger story should be told eventually, he felt it was too soon to share more details.

CTV News has confirmed there is no daycare registered or licensed at the Kitchener property's address. Daycares that only care for two children, or a group of siblings, aren't required to undergo registration or obtain a licence, however.

Two-child daycares can register, which subjects the operators to a criminal record check and a home review. They also must provide physician references and undergo training for first aid and child care.

The BC Coroners Service and detectives from the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section are continuing to investigate what happened. Few details of the probe have been released, but police said the circumstances do not appear suspicious.

Officers remained at the home Friday, two days after the incident.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved," VPD spokesman Const. Jason Doucette said Thursday in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are continuing to restrict access to the home until other parts of the investigation are complete."

Interested parents can find a map of licensed daycares and registered licence-not-required daycares in Vancouver by visiting the Westcoast Child Care Resource Centre.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko