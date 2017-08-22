

CTV Vancouver





Transport Canada is investigating after a 19-year-old student pilot drove a Cessna 172 plane off the runway at an airport in Sechelt Monday.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the Sunshine Coast Regional Airport.

The pilot, who was the lone occupant of the plane, was on a flight front Langley and wanted to touch down briefly before taking off again, the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

Instead, the Cessna was unable to brake in time and drove off the runway, crossing a grassy area before stopping nose first in a ditch.

Members of the Sechelt Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and the RCMP quickly made their way to the scene, but found that the pilot had been able to exit the plane on his own.

Police said no one was injured in the crash and the damage to the aircraft was minor.