Police say excessive speed and distracted driving are among the potential causes of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 that left one person dead Monday.

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Vedder Road in Chilliwack just before 5 p.m.

Aerial footage from the scene showed that at least three vehicles were involved in the incident, including a white SUV that somehow ended up on top of a smaller car. A pickup truck was also involved in the pileup.

Another person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Both victims are Lower Mainland residents.

Investigators said impairment and the weather were not likely factors in the incident. They believe an earlier accident further east on the highway caused traffic backups that ultimately led to the fatal crash.

“What we do know is that traffic westbound was heavy for about an hour prior to that,” said Const. Jim Halliday of the Fraser Valley Traffic Services.

The incident snarled traffic in the area for hours along a stretch of highway that is already infamous for collisions.

“I’ve noticed it as a tourist and I think I wouldn’t live here if that’s what I had to deal with every day,” said Marie, a tourist from Calgary.

Police say it’s too soon to say if criminal charges could be laid. In the meantime, they’re urging commuters to be more cautious.

“Pay attention when you’re driving in traffic,” Halliday said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald