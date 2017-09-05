The city of Pitt Meadows is removing signs posted in one of its off-leash dog parks asking owners to keep their canines away from Muslim people.

A number of flyers were recently posted in Hoffman Park asking dog owners to keep their pets leashed.

"Many Muslims live in this area and dogs are considered filthy in Islam. Please keep your dogs on a leash and away from the Muslims who live in this community," the flyers read.

It's not clear who posted the signs in the community, but several were brought to city hall by area residents because they include the city logo and the email address for city council.

Mayor John Becker says the notices were not produced by the city, and he does not endorse them.

"Whether they were produced by a well-meaning member of the Muslim community or by someone wanting to cause contention, the fact remains that there are current bylaws in place that enforce areas for dogs to be on leash, except in designated off-leash areas," Becker said in a statement sent to CTV Vancouver.

Although dog owners are required to leash their pets under city bylaws, Hoffman Park is an off-leash park where canines are allowed to roam free.

The city's manager of communications, Carolyn Baldridge, says Pitt Meadows is an inclusive community "that prides itself on small town values and welcoming of all ethnicities and their dogs."

"Designated off-leash areas allow our furry companions space to run free."