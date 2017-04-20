A Port Moody couple is $9.3 million richer after buying a winning ticket for last week's Lotto 6-49 draw.

Retirees Marlis and Kurt Gebeshuber collected their giant cheque Thursday, and said they've been playing twice a week for 25 years. The pair also won $2,500 a few years ago, when they had five of their numbers come up.

Marlis, a former postal clerk, said she hasn't been able to sleep since they realized they won.

"I think I've had about three hours sleep. We still can't believe it," she said.

Kurt is a former sausage maker, who once loaned his 1965 Pontiac convertible to Canadian superstar Bryan Adams for a music video. The Parisienne can be seen in a flashback sequence in the video for "Summer of '69."

He said he knew exactly what he wanted to do with his new-found fortune: fix up the car in the video.

"I'm going to restore my car, get a new top on, get new paint and get it back on the road," he said as he picked up the cheque.

They also plan to build a greenhouse, fix up their home and travel to Europe and across Canada.

The winning ticket was sold at the Save-On-Foods grocery store on Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam.