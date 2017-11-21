Rainfall warnings are in place again in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound as another storm system passes over the province's South Coast.

Environment Canada issued the warnings Tuesday morning due to a "plume of tropical moisture" bringing prolonged periods of rainfall to the area. Two to three days of constant rain are expected, and some areas may see as much as 150 millimetres fall this week.

The rain is expected to taper off Thursday as the weather system moves inland, but in the meantime localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, the weather agency warned.

In Metro Vancouver, the warning applies to the northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, and the North Shore including North and West Vancouver. It also applies to the Sea to Sky region from West Vancouver to Squamish.

In the Fraser Valley, the areas surrounding Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford are expected to see the most rain.

Along the Coquihalla and Highway 3 there is a chance of the snow that fell Tuesday morning turning to freezing rain in the evening. Special weather statements are in place between Fraser Canyon-Similkameen and the East Columbia regions due to possibility of freezing rain.

As of Tuesday morning, the rainfall warning did not apply to Vancouver Island, but there was a wind warning in effect in the northern portion of the island. A wind warning is also in place along the central coast, where gusts of 90 km/h are possible during the day.

Snowfall warnings were issued Tuesday for Bulkley Valley and The Lakes, Cariboo, Kinbasket, McGregor, inland sections of the North Coast, North Columbia, Prince George and Yellowhead.

The warnings followed several similar weather statements issued over the weekend due to rain and wind.

In the calm after Sunday's storm Monday morning, Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald told CTV News that Tuesday morning and afternoon would be the only dry periods this week. Residents of most of the affected areas woke up to more rainfall the day after he made his prediction.

He warned drivers to be wary of water pooling and localized flooding, which can increase the chances of hydroplaning and accidents.

