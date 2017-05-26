

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





A slight majority of British Columbians would like to see the BC Green Party support the BC NDP in the legislative assembly following this year’s provincial election, according to a new Insights West Poll. Support for a BC Green-NDP coalition is even stronger among Green Party voters.

An online survey of 803 B.C. residents found that 51 per cent think the BC Greens should support the BC NDP if a majority government cannot be formed, while 38 per cent think the Greens should support the BC Liberals.

“There a lot of people who voted against the incumbent government. So it makes sense to see half of BC residents saying this is the best option right now,” Mario Canseco, vice president public affairs at Insights West, told CTV Morning Live.

British Columbians who voted for the Greens are even more likely to want them to support the NDP. In that group, 62 per cent want the Greens to support the NDP. Only 23 per cent want the Greens to support the BC Liberals.

Andrew Weaver, leader of the BC Greens, has said he hopes to reach an agreement with one or both of the other parties by next week.

“There are a lot of Green voters out there who would be very disappointed if the Greens decide to support the Liberals, so there’s also a lot of tension there,” Canseco said. “Weaver might think he’ll get something better if he sides with Clark, but the base would not be happy.”

The poll also asked British Columbians when the next election should occur. This is B.C.’s first minority government in six decades, and minority governments are notoriously unstable. But the poll found that B.C. residents don’t have an appetite for holding another election anytime soon. Forty-three per cent think the next provincial election should happen as scheduled in May 2021.

Canseco said British Columbians are at risk for voter fatigue with municipal elections happening in a year and a half and a federal election in 2019.

“If [another election] happens, it’s got to happen in the next 16 months, otherwise it’s going to be a four year term,” he said.

Weaver’s Greens aren’t in a hurry to instigate a snap election, either. They said in a release they’re committed to ensuring a stable minority government.

The survey also found that, across the province, 65 per cent of British Columbians think Christy Clark should step down as leader of the BC Liberals if her party cannot form government. That includes people who voted Liberal.

“About half of those who voted for the party are saying well, we didn’t get it done. Maybe it’s time for change,” Canseco said.