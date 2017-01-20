

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Members of the Vancouver Police explosives unit have blown up a home-made pipe bomb found in a vehicle.

The device was uncovered during a traffic stop in east Vancouver just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Const. Jason Doucette issued a news release saying the pipe bomb was located following a traffic stop.

He says a 33-year-old West Vancouver man admitted to officers that the bomb was in his vehicle.

It was located, determined to be dangerous, removed from the vehicle and safely detonated a short distance away.

No one was hurt and Doucette says the man remains in custody.