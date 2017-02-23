

The Canadian Press





PORT HARDY, B.C. -- A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rumbled off the coast of British Columbia late Wednesday night.

Natural Resources Canada says it struck southwest of Port Alice on northern Vancouver island at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

The federal agency says there are no reports of damage and none are expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey has pegged the quake's strength at magnitude 4.8 and centred it 166 kilometres southwest of Port Hardy, B.C.

The USGS also says a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck western Washington about 54 kilometres west-southwest of Seattle.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office says some alarm systems went off but there were no reports of slides or other damage.