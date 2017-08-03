The mayor of Delta, B.C., has closed five local parks over wildfire concerns.

Tinder dry conditions coupled with a lack of provincial resources and extreme fire risk are behind the decision.

Lois Jackson explained that the conditions mean that any park fire would start easily, spread quickly and challenge fire suppression efforts.

The following parks will remain temporarily closed until further notice:

Boundary Bay Park Reserve, 35 – 66 St, Tsawwassen

Cougar Canyon Nature Reserve, 11300 Block of 72 Avenue, North Delta

Delta Nature Reserve, 8000 Nordel Way, North Delta

North 40 Park Reserve, North of Churchill Street, Ladner

Watershed Park, 11600 Kittson Parkway, North Delta

An open burning ban is in effect in the city, including propane and briquette BBQs. Smoking is also banned in all area parks until further notice.

Park staff, police and fire officials are actively patrolling the closed parks, and violators could be charged and fined for unauthorized park use.