

CTV Vancouver





A massive Richmond scrapyard fire that could be seen from neighbouring cities Friday started at the bottom of a pile of disassembled cars.

Multiple crews raced to AABC Recyclers Group on Mitchell Island shortly before noon but the second-alarm blaze was difficult to contain.

The property of the scrap yard and auto wrecker, which sits on the banks of the Fraser River, contains hundreds of old cars and tires.

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 revealed a large pile of cars on fire.

Plumes of thick, black smoke shot several kilometres in the air, but officials said air quality was not a concern because it was rising straight up.

The fire was brought mostly under control within an hour-and-a-half.

Richmond Fire said no one was injured, but it's still unclear how it started. A WorkSafeBC representative was brought in to investigate.

Fuel and other hazardous materials were removed from cars, and officials said there were few environmental concerns.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos

More information to come…

From the Knight St. bridge, thick black smoke still billowing from Mitchell Island fire as crews pour water on from above. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/De0VIynq2t — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) January 20, 2017



