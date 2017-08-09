

A massive industrial fire near Highway 1 in Abbotsford caused major traffic delays Wednesday.

The blaze was first reported at around 6 p.m. in the area of Mount Lehman Road and Fraser Way.

The fire appears to have started at a lumber business called Presicion Custom. An RV dealership is also located nearby.

Images from the scene showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the area. Witnesses also reported hearing several explosions.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions between 264 Street in Langley and Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford. The roadway was reopened shortly after 7 p.m. but was down to a single lane in each direction.

The Fraser Highway was also closed from Ross Road to Mount Lehman Road. Mount Lehman was closed from Automall Drive to Simpson Road.

#BCHwy1 - Closed both directions due to fire incident. Traffic being directed to exit at Mt Lehman Rd. Expect major delays. #Abbotsford — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 10, 2017