Massive fire near Highway 1 in Abbotsford causes major delays
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017 6:20PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 9, 2017 7:50PM PDT
A massive industrial fire near Highway 1 in Abbotsford caused major traffic delays Wednesday.
The blaze was first reported at around 6 p.m. in the area of Mount Lehman Road and Fraser Way.
The fire appears to have started at a lumber business called Presicion Custom. An RV dealership is also located nearby.
Images from the scene showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the area. Witnesses also reported hearing several explosions.
Highway 1 was closed in both directions between 264 Street in Langley and Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford. The roadway was reopened shortly after 7 p.m. but was down to a single lane in each direction.
The Fraser Highway was also closed from Ross Road to Mount Lehman Road. Mount Lehman was closed from Automall Drive to Simpson Road.
#BCHwy1 - Closed both directions due to fire incident. Traffic being directed to exit at Mt Lehman Rd. Expect major delays. #Abbotsford— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 10, 2017
Fraser hwy will be closed w/b @ Mt Leh & e/b @ Maclure & Blue Jay.— Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 10, 2017