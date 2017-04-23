

CTV Vancouver





Police say a man in his 20s is dead after his car ran in to a power pole in Vancouver’s East Side on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Commercial Drive near Victoria Drive, Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Doucette said the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is at the scene collecting evidence.

Commercial Drive is closed between East 18th Avenue and Victoria Drive.