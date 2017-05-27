

CTV Vancouver





A famous ghost purported to haunt the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is the talk of the town after a social media user snapped a spooky picture of something – or someone – looming near a window.

Legend has it the ritzy downtown hotel is sometimes inhabited by a well-dressed spectre dubbed the “Lady in Red.” She’s said to be the ghost of Jennie Pearl Cox, a socialite who frequented events in the hotel ballroom in the 1940s before dying in a car crash.

On Friday, Scott Graham shared an image of the hotel on Twitter and suggested he had spotted her floating figure from outside.

“She’s in this picture in a window near the top right. No Photoshop,” Graham said.

CTV News visited the hotel and found there is something red in a window near the top floor, though it appears to be a curtain or a tarp used for renovations.

The Fairmont did not respond to requests for comment.

Ghosts of Vancouver, a website dedicated to local paranormal history, said most sightings of the “Lady in Red” have taken place on the 14th floor, but she has also sent a chill down the spines of people in the ground floor lobby.

“She sometimes passes through elevator doors on those floors and glides along the hallways,” the site reads.

A family from Japan also once encountered the spirit in one of the rooms, according to Ghosts of Vancouver, and called the front desk to ask if it had been double-booked.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure